Nikki Sixx to appear on Dolly Parton’s new rock album

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx has revealed that he’ll be making an appearance on Dolly Parton‘s forthcoming rock album.

Titled ‘Rock Star’, the new record is set to feature covers of classic songs by the likes of Prince, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Earlier this week, Nikki Sixx shared that he was the latest artist to contribute to Parton’s album, which is due later this year.

Advertisement

Sharing the news on Twitter, he wrote: “Played bass on a song for Dolly Parton yesterday. Been back in the gym again to beat the jet-lag from the tour and enjoying family time.Had a great interview with Sweden Rock magazine and they might even feature some of my street photography.”

In January, Parton revealed that Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks and Steven Tyler would be among the artists to contribute to her album.

Played bass on a song for Dolly Parton yesterday. Been back in the gym again to beat the jet-lag from the tour and enjoying family time.Had a great interview with Sweden Rock magazine and they might even feature some of my street photography. 👍🏽 — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) March 23, 2023

During an interview on The View, Parton was asked whether Stones frontman Mick Jagger could be one of her potential collaborators. “Well I’m doing my best to try and get him on [‘Rock Star’],” she responded. “But I did his song anyway.”

She continued: “I think Pink and Brandi Carlile are gonna be singing on that particular song [the Stones’ ‘Satisfaction’] with me.

“I’m even gonna have Cher on [the album]. I’ve been getting a song for her, we’ve been trying to get the right thing together. But that’s going to be a big thrill I think.”

Advertisement

Last year, Parton said she wanted Elton John to appear on the project, after revealing she had recorded a cover of his 1974 hit ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’. Previously, the country icon spoke of how she hoped to reunite Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and Robert Plant on the album.

In other news, previously unreleased footage of Olivia Newton-John singing ‘Jolene’ with Dolly Parton was shared last month.

The performance will be featured on Newton-John’s upcoming posthumous album ‘Just The Two Of Us: The Duets Collection’, due for release in May of this year.