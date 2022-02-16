Nilüfer Yanya shares meditative new single ‘anotherlife’

Nilüfer Yanya has shared the latest taste of her forthcoming second album – you can see a luxurious video for new single ‘anotherlife’ below.

The visuals were shot while on holiday in Sri Lanka, and were directed by the London musician’s sister and frequent collaborator Molly Daniel.

Yanya said of ‘anotherlife’: “At the core of the song it’s just about being OK with things and accepting that this is where you are at. However, the ‘I’ll do anything’ line hints at a desperation of wanting to let that be known.”

‘anotherlife’ is the third single to be released from Yanya’s upcoming second album ‘Painless’, which is set to arrive on March 4 via ATO and follows 2019 debut ‘Miss Universe’. It follows last month’s ‘Midnight Sun’, and November 2021’s lead single ‘Stabilise’.

The singer will hit the road across the UK, Europe and the US in support of ‘Painless’ this spring. You can see her British and European dates below.

See the full list of dates below.

MARCH

03 – St Luke’s, Glasgow UK

12 – Whelans, Dublin IE

14 – Band On The Wall, Manchester UK

15 – Trinity, Bristol UK

16 – Electric Brixton, London UK

20 – Trabendo, Paris FR

22 – Bogen F, Zurich CH

23 – Ampere, Munich DE

24 – Grelle Forelle, Vienna AT

26 – Säälchen, Berlin DE

27 – Nochtspeicher, Hamburg DE

28 – Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam NL

30 – Botanique Orangerie, Brussels BE

NME gave ‘Miss Universe’ four stars upon its release, describing it as a “bloody brilliant collection… filled with crunchy, complex tunes that elegantly interweave a host of unusual influences”.