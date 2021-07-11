Nina Nesbitt gets acrobatic in video for new single ‘Summer Fling’

Nina Nesbitt has shared a brand new single called ‘Summer Fling’ – you can watch the song’s video below.

The Scottish singer-songwriter’s latest track is her first solo release since 2019’s ‘The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change’ album, and marks the next chapter in her career rebirth.

Written and produced solely by Nesbitt, ‘Summer Fling’ is a sun-soaked jaunt that leans on nostalgic ’80s synths to paint its dreamy soundscape, nodding to ABBA in the process.

“Salt waves on an ocean drive/ Left hand in between my thighs/ Sunsets on a rosé sky/ We’re drinking that southern wine/ Spark up in the neon light/ Touch mе like I’m dynamite/ Won’t you give me everything?/ Love me like a summer fling,” Nesbitt sings on the track.

Speaking on the new track, Nesbitt, who is half-Scottish and half-Swedish, said: “‘Summer Fling’ is inspired by wanting to escape. I always caught myself dreaming of going back to Sweden to spend the summer there, so it’s a fantasy of that world. Where there’s no stress.”

Accompanied by a beautiful new video, Nesbitt uses her background as a gymnast to deliver a stunning performance from an aerial hoop. You can watch the Wolf James-directed video below.

In December 2019, Taylor Swift was the first-ever recipient of Billboard‘s Woman Of The Decade award, and during her speech she namechecked a number of “newer faces” with “fire” in them, whose work she “absolutely” loves. Among the names was Nesbitt.

“I see it in Lizzo, Rosalia, Tayla Parx, Hayley Kiyoko, King Princess, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion, Princess Nokia, Nina Nesbitt, Sigrid, Normani, H.E.R., Maggie Rogers, Becky G, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, Billie Eilish. And so many other amazing women who are making music right now,” Swift said.

