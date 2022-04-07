Nine Inch Nails to replace Foo Fighters at two US festivals

It’s been confirmed that Nine Inch Nails will replace Foo Fighters at two US festivals this summer.

Nine Inch Nails will now headline Welcome To Rockville, which takes place May 19-22 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, alongside Jane’s Addiction and Smashing Pumpkins.

Trent Reznor’s group will also join The Strokes and Metallica at Boston Calling, which runs May 27-29 at the Harvard Athletic Complex.

Nine Inch Nails will headline @RockvilleFest on Sunday, May 22nd and @bostoncalling on Friday, May 27th. Tickets and Weekend Passes Available Now.https://t.co/4hlJH94I8vhttps://t.co/5arHF6jaXF pic.twitter.com/IkSguyM35a — nine inch nails (@nineinchnails) April 6, 2022

The festival changes follow the recent news that Foo Fighters have cancelled all their live commitments following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” the band said.

They continued: “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take the time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Hawkins died in March at the age of 50. The band announced the news in a statement on social media; no cause of death was given.

Tributes have been flowing in for Hawkins since the news of his death, including those from Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, Queen guitarist Brian May, Ozzy Osbourne, John Mayer, Sam Fender, Ringo Starr, Nickelback, Incubus and many more.

Hawkins was also honoured with a drum circle tribute in his hometown of Laguna Beach, while during the GRAMMYs, Billie Eilish and Finneas dedicated their performance of ‘Happier Than Ever’ to the late drummer.

Last month, Nine Inch Nails announced details of three new UK headline shows set to take place this summer – get tickets here.

The band, who are already set to play a pair of gigs at the Eden Project in Cornwall this June, will now stop in Glasgow, Manchester and London too.

Nine Inch Nails will play:

JUNE 2022

15 – Glasgow, O2 Academy (with Yves Tumor)

17 – Cornwall, Eden Project (with Nitzer Ebb)

18 – Cornwall, Eden Project (with Yves Tumor)

20 – Manchester, O2 Apollo (with Yves Tumor)

21 – London, O2 Academy Brixton (with Yves Tumor)