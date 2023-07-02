Listen to Ninho’s new collaboration with Central Cee, ‘Eurostar’

French rapper Ninho has shared a new collaboration with Central Cee. Listen to ‘Eurostar’ below.

The song is taken from Ninho’s latest album, ‘NI’, which arrived on Friday (June 30).

‘NI’ is the follow up album to the award-winning ‘JEFE’, the most streamed album of 2022 in France. Other collaborations on the album include ones with Ayra Starr, Lil Baby and Omah Lay.

Listen to ‘Eurostar’ here:

Central Cee last week appeared at Glastonbury festival where he brought out Dave as a guest star.

During Central Cee’s set at The Other Stage on day four of Glastonbury, he brought out Dave to perform their hit collab ‘Sprinter’ together. The track was the penultimate song on Central Cee’s setlist, placed between ‘Day In The Life’ and set closer ‘Doja’.

Elsewhere in his set, Central Cee performed hits like ‘Khabib’, ‘Let Go’, ‘One Up’ and ‘Obsessed With You’ among others.

‘Sprinter’, which was released earlier this month (June 2), marked the first time the two London rappers have collaborated on a track.

Shortly after the track was released, it broke the Spotify UK record for the most-streamed song in a single day this year. By June 8, it was reported that the track had amassed more than 20 million streams in just under five days. The track also broke the record for the most streamed hip-hop song in the UK in a single day in Spotify history.

You can re-live the action from Glastonbury 2023 on the NME liveblog here, and catch up on the news, reviews, photos, interviews from the festival here.