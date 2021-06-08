Nipsey Hussle’s ‘Blue Laces III’ announced featuring Rick Ross and Trae Tha Truth

The third track in Nipsey Hussle‘s ‘Blue Laces’ series has been completed and is coming soon, according to producer Mr. Lee.

The Grammy Award-winning Houston producer, who produced both Nipsey’s 2010 track ‘Blue Laces’ and its 2018 follow-up ‘Blue Laces 2’, revealed in December that a third track was in the pipeline.

Today (June 8), Mr. Lee took to Instagram to announce that the track is finished and will feature guest verses from Rick Ross and Houston rapper and activist Trae Tha Truth.

“The masterpiece is complete,” he captioned his post. “This last conversation that me and my nephew had was about this song. I can’t wait for y’all to hear this.”

He continued: “Much love to my lil bro @traebn I couldn’t have completed it without you. Miss you @nipseyhussle love always nephew!”

Speaking to The Ritz Herald last year, Mr. Lee said he and Nipsey recorded ‘Blue Laces III’ before the rapper was shot and killed in front of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles in 2019.

The producer, who has worked on tracks for Scarface, 2Pac, Paul Wall, Pimp C and more, explained how it was therapeutic for him to find closure with Nipsey’s death and said the forthcoming track will be the last time he ever uses the sample embedded in the ‘Blue Laces’ series.

He also revealed he’s working on a full Nipsey Hussle album that will feature unreleased versus from the rapper, as well as appearances from Dave East and Trae Tha Truth.

Nipsey’s final album before his death, ‘Victory Lap’, was nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Rap Album category in 2019.

Mr. Lee, who hadn’t been in contact with Nipsey much during the recording of the album, said the rapper made a point to reach out to him to make sure he was a part of the album and expressed he wouldn’t finish it without him.

Recruited to produce ‘Blue Laces 2’, Mr. Lee said that was one of the most unselfish moments he and Nipsey shared.

Elsewhere, Nipsey Hussle will feature on Maroon 5’s upcoming new album, ‘Jordi’, alongside the likes of Stevie Nicks, H.E.R. and late rapper Juice WRLD.