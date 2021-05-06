Nirvana fans can now bid on strands of Kurt Cobain’s hair

Six strands of Kurt Cobain‘s hair are being auctioned off along with items from Led Zeppelin, The Beatles and more.

The late Nirvana frontman’s blonde locks will go under the hammer as part of the ‘Amazing Music Auction’, which kicks off today (May 6) via Iconic Auctions.

According to the company’s official listing, the strands come from a haircut Cobain had back in 1989 while he was out on the road in support of Nirvana’s debut studio album, ‘Bleach’.

“This one-of-a-kind artifact is entirely fresh-to-market, and accompanied by an impeccable lineage of provenance including images of Kurt posing with the woman who cut this hair, scissors in hand, and a fantastic shot of the hair actually being cut!” the description reads.

Cobain’s “early confidant” Tessa Osbourne was the one to have given him the trim, before she gifted the “original lock” to Seattle artist Nicole DePolo following the singer’s death in 1994.

The listing adds: “She provided the original bag with handwritten provenance note, ’29/10/89: Tess cut Kurt’s hair in Birmingham, England, 27 Holy Rd., Handsworth, Birmingham B202BU’ which is retained with the original complete lock.”

The minimum bid for Cobain’s six strands of hair is $2500 (£1800) – find the auction page here. You can browse the full selection of items up for grabs through the ‘Amazing Music Auction’ here.

Meanwhile, Kurt Cobain’s ‘The Last Session’ photoshoot is being sold as a non-fungible token (NFT) which includes “images, polaroids, and contact sheets”. A portion of all proceeds raised will go to the JED Foundation.

The NFT auction closes tomorrow (May 7) at 11pm BST.