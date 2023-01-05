Nirvana, The Supremes, Nile Rodgers and more for lifetime achievement Grammys

The Recording Academy has announced that Nirvana, The Supremes and Nile Rodgers amongst others will be receiving lifetime achievement Grammys at this year’s ceremony.

Ma Rainey, Slick Rick, Bobby McFerrin, and Heart’s Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson will also be taking home Grammys in recognition of their long and successful careers. Some of these awards, for Kurt Cobain, Ma Rainey and The Supremes’ Mary Wilson and Florence Ballard, will be posthumous [as The Hollywood Reporter points out].

The award will also be Diana Ross‘ second time receiving a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy after winning one for her solo career in 2012.

The prizes will be awarded at the Special Merit Awards Ceremony, which will take place for the first time since 2020 on February 4, the day before the main Grammys ceremony.

Trevor Noah will be returning to host the main Grammys ceremony for the third year running.

This year’s ceremony introduces several new categories of awards, including Songwriter Of The Year (Non-Classical), Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games and Other Interactive Media, while a Special Merit Award will be handed out for Best Song For Social Change.

Beyoncé received the most nominations with nine nods including Record Of The Year and Album Of The Year, closely followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight nominations.

Adele picked up seven nominations while Future, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige and DJ Khaled each scored six nods. Jay-Z, who picked up five nominations, is now tied with Beyoncé for the most nominated artists in Grammy history, having clocked up 88 nods in total.