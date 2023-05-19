NLE Choppa says he’s been “manifesting” to work with BTS

NLE Choppa has opened up about his thoughts on K-pop and what it felt like to work with BTS member Jimin.

NLE Choppa recently released the song ‘Angel Pt. 1’ for the Fast X soundtrack. Notably, the track featured Jimin from K-pop boyband BTS, alongside JVKE, Muni Long and Kodak Black.

In a new interview with PopSugar, the rapper spoke about what the response to ‘Angel Pt. 1’ has been and his thoughts on the K-pop scene. “[BTS fans] have been loving it, and one of the things that I emphasize is how grateful I am to be a part of it,” he said. “I feel a lot of hip-hop artists don’t realize how beautiful the K-pop scene is.”

NLE Choppa then revealed that he had been “manifesting” to work with BTS “for a while”. He added: “To be able to work with just one of the guys from BTS – on the Fast and Furious soundtrack, something so big – I feel like it’s a beautiful thing, and it’s one of those things I prayed for.”

“So, every time you hear BTS in my mouth or Jimin in my mouth, there’s gonna be a thank you behind it, because I’m just grateful knowing how big that scene is and grateful to know how big the impact they have on K-pop is in general,” he continued.

Aside from ‘Angel Pt. 1’, the Fast X soundtrack also features the singles ‘Let’s Ride’ by YG, Ty Dolla $ign and Lambo4oe, and ‘Won’t Back Down’ by NBA YoungBoy, Bailey Zimmerman and Dermot Kennedy.