NME announces return of iconic print magazine

NME is to return to print, relaunching with a new global magazine this summer.

The world’s leading music and pop culture brand will be building on its peerless legacy of breaking what’s new and what’s next with a new bi-monthly global print edition – providing a bible that showcases the best new artists and bands on earth, alongside exclusive new franchises, unmissable features, industry insight and expert reviews of the latest music, TV, film, and gaming releases

Having first launched in 1952, NME‘s last printed edition of the weekly incarnation of the magazine stopped in 2018 – with NME going on to reach its largest ever readership as a world-reaching online publication, alongside one-off printed specials and a title in Australia. The new incarnation of the magazine will entertain, inform and inspire entertainment obsessives and the wider industry by harnessing NME’s phenomenal, world-class journalism to galvanise the brand’s status as the world’s leading music and pop culture destination.

The return of NME magazine will see a dynamic new design and content refresh. Each issue will be fronted by an edition of The Cover: NME’s existing flagship editorial property that champions emerging talent, elevating new artists and bands as part of NME’s commitment to global new music discovery.

“Print has always been a cornerstone of the NME brand, and we are thrilled to announce the return of an icon,” said NME Networks’ Chief Operating & Commercial Officer of NME Networks Holly Bishop. “Our new global magazine will curate the very best of NME; championing emerging artists and bands and serving as the definitive voice in pop culture.”

Group Chief Executive Officer & Founder of parent company Caldecott Music Group Meng Ru Kuok added: “Today, we announce NME’s return to print with a brand new global magazine, offering an immersive journey celebrating the best in music, film, TV and gaming.

“Building on our commitment to supporting the new talent shaping the future of music and the industry itself, we are prouder than ever to showcase and immortalise emerging artists in our new global edition.

“NME has never reached more people than it does today, and we’re excited to embrace our legacy, giving emerging artists the recognition and exposure they truly deserve while creating new synergies and opportunities for both talent and fans.”

The July/August issue of NME magazine will have exclusive worldwide availability through music retailer Dawsons, alongside limited issue drops made available via artists, record stores and select partners. You can also register here where further information and updates on issue drops will be available. The issue will be available to order online at Dawsons from Wednesday August 9.