NME announces unplugged Girls To The Front showcase at CreatorWeek Singapore 2024

NME has announced a live, unplugged edition of its Girls To The Front performance series at Branded’s CreatorWeek 2024 in Singapore this May – find out more below.

Announced today (March 1), the upcoming edition of Girls To The Front will take place on May 8 at the inaugural edition of CreatorWeek. This showcase will also mark the live music series’ first unplugged edition, focusing on acoustic performances.

Performers will play special stripped-down sets at the new Clarke Quay location of music retailer Swee Lee, which is due to open in April. [Editor’s Note: NME Networks and Swee Lee are subsidiaries of Caldecott Music Group.] Additionally, NME is inviting submissions from local female and non-binary grassroots artists to be selected for the showcase. Applications for Girls To The Front can be submitted via Swee Lee until March 29, 2024.

Admission to Girls To The Front in Singapore will be free, but will require RSVPs – more information will be provided in the coming weeks.

NME‘s Girls The Front series kicked off in January 2019, aiming address gender imbalance in the music industry by showcasing women and non-binary performers. The series was revived as an online series in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Past performers for NME’s Girls To The Front series include Tove Lo, The Japanese House, Beabadoobee, Dream Wife, GIRLI, GLOWIE, Poppy, Black Honey, Pyra, The Buildings and Grrrl Gang to name a few.

“We are thrilled to bring Girls To The Front to CreatorWeek Singapore, as we continue to spotlight talented female and non-binary artists,” said NME Networks’ Chief Operating and Commercial Officer Holly Bishop. “This partnership with CreatorWeek and Swee Lee not only amplifies NME’s commitment to new music discovery but also celebrates the rich diversity of voices that the global music landscape has to offer. Through Girls To The Front, we aim to create a space that fosters unique connections and inspires the next generation of female and non-binary talent.”

CreatorWeek 2024 will also highlight the 19th annual Music Matters and Music Matters Live. Typically held in September as part of Branded’s All That Matters conference, Music Matters and Music Matters Live will be held in Singapore twice this year – once for CreatorWeek in April and for the regular All That Matters programming, leading up to the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix 2024. Find more information on CreatorWeek 2024 Singapore’s programming and ticketing here.