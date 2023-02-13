NMIXX announce release of their first EP, ‘expérgo’

K-pop rookies and NME 100 act NMIXX will release their first EP next month.

Last Friday (February 10), NMIXX dropped a teaser photo and motion teaser for the project, which is titled ‘expérgo’. It will be the girl group’s first EP and is slated for release alongside a music video on March 20, 6PM KST.

On Sunday, they followed up with a timeline for its rollout, including the launch of concept photos, concept films and more, illustrated in the form of a detectives’ diagram. The group plan to release a trailer for something titled ‘Secret of Sweet Oasis’ on February 27, and share the EP tracklist on March 2. They will also make their live comeback the day before the EP is released.

News of NMIXX’s comeback was preceded by the release of a teaser video titled ‘Docking Station: Declaration’. The two-minute video referenced the group’s debut and first comeback and hinted at the group’s next chapter.

Months before that, JYP Entertainment had announced that NMIXX was slated to release at least two albums by the first quarter of 2023 in an investment report last November.

‘expérgo’ comes over six months after NMIXX made their first comeback with single album ‘Entwurf’. That project featured lead single ‘Dice’ and B-side ‘Cool (Your Rainbow)’ as well as instrumental versions of both tracks.

The forthcoming EP also marks NMIXX’s first release as a six-member group after the departure of Jinni, who parted ways with JYP in December. In the statement announcing her departure, JYP confirmed that the idol’s exclusive contract with the company had been terminated and cited “personal circumstances” as a factor in Jinni’s split from the rookie group.

NMIXX first debuted in February 2022 with debut single album ‘Ad Mare’, which was led by title track ‘O.O’. ‘O.O’ would later become number 35 on Spotify’s most globally streamed K-pop songs of 2022.