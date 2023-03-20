NMIXX get feisty in music video for ‘Love Me Like This’

K-pop girl group NMIXX have made a comeback with their first mini-album ‘expérgo’ and its title track ‘Love Me Like This’.

Today (March 20), the sextet unveiled the music video for ‘Love Me Like This’, the lead single from their brand-new mini-album ‘expérgo’, which arrived at the same time.

In the visual for ‘Love Me Like This’, the members of NMIXX explore a vibrant and whimsical world, each of them dancing to the groovy new title track.

“Show me your way / Attraction that grew in a certain space / Connect the dots, oh, baby / Fireworks in my heart, shout higher hopes / Make eye contact, it’s so easy you just gotta,” they sing in the powerful pre-chorus.

Ahead of the release of ‘expérgo’, NMIXX released a music video for their pre-release track ‘Young, Dumb, Stupid’. Other songs on the release include ‘PAXXWORD’, ‘Just Did It’, ‘My Gosh’ and ‘HOME’.

Notably, ‘My Gosh’ was co-written by soloist and former IZ*ONE member Jo Yu-ri, who also previously co-wrote the B-side ‘COOL (Your Rainbow)’ from NMIXX’s September 2022 single album ‘Entwurf’.

This also marks the girl group’s first comeback since original member Jinni left the act and agency JYP Entertainment last December. At the time, the agency announced that the singer had terminated her contract with them due to “personal circumstances”.

Meanwhile, the NMIXX recently announced their ‘Nice to MIXX You’ tour. The upcoming tour will see the six-member group perform eight shows in the US and four in Asia over two months. Click here for ticketing information.