Ex-NMIXX’s Jini teases solo EP, ‘An Iron Hand in a Velvet Glove’

Former NMIXX member Jini has teased her upcoming solo EP, titled ‘An Iron Hand in a Velvet Glove’.

Today (September 14), Jini released three teaser images for ‘An Iron Hand in a Velvet Glove’, which will be her first-ever solo release. The first pictures features her wearing a J-shaped earing, overlayed with the EP’s title.

The second teaser is a black-and-white image that features a pair of hands wearing numerous metal rings. Meanwhile, the last picture is a plain graphic of a letter J in the middle, alongside the EP’s title.

Advertisement

It’s currently unclear when Jini will release ‘An Iron Hand in a Velvet Glove’. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

A day prior, the former NMIXX member also released a video called “Stay tuned (really)” on her label’s YouTube channel. The clip features footage from the singer’s life, alongside glimpses of her in a recording booth and practicing choreography in a dance studio.

Advertisement

The teasers come just weeks after Jini seemingly hinted at new solo music in a TikTok post earlier this month. That clip had been soundtracked by what appeared to be an unreleased song from the singer, and featured the caption: “Thank you for waiting.”

Back in April, the K-pop idol has dropped a cryptic “Stay tuned” teaser on the on the YouTube channel of her new agency, Abstract To Concrete (known then as United Artist Production).

Jini left both NMIXX and JYP Entertainment in December 2022. At the time, JYP Entertainment said that Jinni was leaving “due to personal circumstances”.