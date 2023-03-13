NMIXX share joyful music video for new song ‘Young, Dumb, Stupid’

K-pop newcomers NMIXX have released a music video for ‘Young, Dumb, Stupid’, a track from their upcoming first mini-album ‘expérgo’.

On March 13 at Midnight KST, the JYP Entertainment girl group dropped their music video for ‘Young, Dumb, Stupid’, which was released on streaming platforms at the same time. The new song is the opening track of their upcoming first mini-album ‘expérgo’, which arrives on March 20 at 6pm KST.

In the visual for ‘Young, Dumb, Stupid’, the NMIXX members are confined to pink-themed room when a package containing a pair of goggles arrives for them. Upon wearing them, the members are shown a previously invisible new world.

“Young, dumb, stupid / Young, dumb, stupid / But who cares? But who cares? / Wе’re fearless, do whatever we want / Ding-dang-dong (We’re fearless) / Ding-dang-dong (Do whatever we want),” NMIXX sing in the chorus, which interpolates the nursery rhyme ‘Frère Jacques’, also known as ‘Brother John’ in English.

The release of ‘expérgo’ next week will be accompanied by a music video for its title track ‘Love Me Like This’. The upcoming six-track record will be NMIXX’s first mini-album, following their previous single albums ‘Ad Mare’ and ‘Entwurf’.

Per a recently released tracklist, lyrics to the upcoming B-side ‘My Gosh’ were written by soloist and former IZ*ONE member Jo Yu-ri, who also previously co-wrote ‘ENTWURF’ B-side ‘COOL (Your Rainbow)’.

‘Young, Dumb, Stupid’ also marks NMIXX’s first release as a six-member group, following the abrupt departure of member Jinni in December 2022.

At the time, JYP announced that the idol had left the group and terminated her contract with the agency due to “personal circumstances”. The current lineup of NMIXX comprises Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin.