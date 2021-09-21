‘High School Rapper’ contestant NO:EL arrested for assaulting police officer

Former High School Rapper contestant and musician NO:EL – real name Chang Yong-jun – has been arrested for assaulting a police officer.

According to The Korea Herald, the South Korean musician was involved in a car crash in Southern Seoul on Saturday (September 18). He had allegedly refused to take a sobriety test when police arrested on the scene and reportedly “headbutted” one of the officers.

In addition, the rapper was also allegedly driving without a valid license, after his own was revoked in 2019 following a DUI case at the time. In 2020, he had been sentenced to a two-year probation, with the possibility of a one-and-a-half-year jail sentence should he break his probation, per Hankyung.

The day after the incident, NO:EL took to his Instagram Stories to address the situation. “I have no words to say. I will unreservedly take all the punishment that I deserve,” he wrote, as archived by MK Star News and translated by Soompi.

“I will work harder to become a more mature member of society,” the rapper added. “Starting with my fans, I am sorry to all the people who have been hurt because of me.”

Aside from his appearance on the Mnet reality series High School Rapper, NO:EL is also the son of prominent South Korean politician Chang Je-won, who has been the Member of the National Assembly for Sasang District for two terms.

In other K-pop news, 2PM member Chansung has been cast in the upcoming romance drama series Show Window: The Queen’s House, alongside Jeon So-min. The show is scheduled to premiere this November and will run for 16 episodes, though other details about the drama are scarce at the moment.