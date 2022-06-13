No Good announce Malaysia and Singapore tour dates supporting ‘Punk Gong’ album

No Good have announced tour dates in Malaysia and Singapore in support of their latest album, ‘Punk Gong’.

Running from July 1 to August 20, the nine-date tour will begin in Kedah at SPace 08000, Sungai Petani, and will hit states including Perak, Melaka, and Negeri Sembilan.

The tour also includes their upcoming July appearance at Penang’s Northern Music Festival, and Banting’s Atas Angin Festival, which is scheduled to take place on August 6.

Advertisement

The tour will also include a date in Singapore, which is scheduled to take place on August 13. Details have yet to be announced for this show.

More details can be found below.

‘Punk Gong’ was released two years after No Good’s first EP, the 2020 effort ‘Demo Kawe’. It clinched the third spot in NME’s list of 2021’s 25 best Asian albums, with writer Adrian Yap praising the record as “proof of a band willing to push themselves to even greater heights of creative prowess” and “at its Kelantanese heart … a deeply visceral record”.

In April, the band also put out a music video for the album track ‘SUAY’.

Dates for No Good’s Punk Gong tour are as follows:

JULY

Friday 1 – SPace 08000, Sg. Petani, Kedah

Saturday 2 – Northern Music Festival, Juru Auto City, Penang

Sunday 3 – Ladyboss Studio, Ipoh, Perak

Saturday 23 – Bangunan, Kampung Jawa, Melaka

Sunday 24 – Black Garage Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan

Advertisement

AUGUST

Saturday 6 – Atas Angin Festival, Gamuda Cove

Saturday 13 – Singapore, Venue TBC

Friday 19 – Rantau Panjang, Tumpat, Kelate

Saturday 20 – Kampung Cherating, Pahang