No Good to perform livestream for Bising Live! this weekend

Malaysian garage punk trio No Good will perform a set on the first Bising Live! online show this Sunday (August 6).

The Kuala Lumpur-based band released a flyer earlier this week, announcing that they would be performing a set on the show’s recently launched Facebook page. It begins 10pm (MYT).

Advertisement

While there is no cover charge to join in on the fun, organisers encourage viewers to pitch in cash for the show and the band.

“This is a FREE streaming show, no need for tickets, but Bising Live! and the band would really appreciate your donation and contributions,” it said in a post on Facebook. A link for donations will be provided soon.

Bising Live! is a new series of online shows curated by production company BSYNCLIVE with the help of a small group of veterans and tastemakers from Malaysia’s long-established underground scene. The series is tipped to feature a catalogue of extreme and obscure music.

READ MORE: All the livestreams by Asian artists and festivals to catch in 2020

No Good feature members of popular post-hardcore group Killeur Calculateur and math rock band Dirgahayu. They are known for delivering buzzsaw tunes in a native east coast Kelantanese dialect.

The band debuted with their single ‘Sek Kito Jange Pecoh (#SKJP)’ in September last year, and the following month, dropped their seven-track EP entitled ‘Demo Kawe’.

Advertisement

The release of the EP was followed-up with a nationwide ‘Tubik Derak’ tour, which included dates in Kota Baru, Kelantan; Kuantan, Pahang; Dungun, Terengganu; Batu Pahat, Johor; Ipoh, Perak; and Kuala Lumpur.

On April 20, No Good released the music video for ‘Che Using’, a fan favourite from their EP. Watch it below.