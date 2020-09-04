News Music News

No Good to perform livestream for Bising Live! this weekend

The online show series is tipped to feature a catalogue of extreme and obscure music

By A. Azim Idris
Credit: No Good

Malaysian garage punk trio No Good will perform a set on the first Bising Live! online show this Sunday (August 6).

The Kuala Lumpur-based band released a flyer earlier this week, announcing that they would be performing a set on the show’s recently launched Facebook page. It begins 10pm (MYT).

Credit: Bising Live! / No Good

While there is no cover charge to join in on the fun, organisers encourage viewers to pitch in cash for the show and the band.

“This is a FREE streaming show, no need for tickets, but Bising Live! and the band would really appreciate your donation and contributions,” it said in a post on Facebook. A link for donations will be provided soon.

Bising Live! is a new series of online shows curated by production company BSYNCLIVE with the help of a small group of veterans and tastemakers from Malaysia’s long-established underground scene. The series is tipped to feature a catalogue of extreme and obscure music.

No Good feature members of popular post-hardcore group Killeur Calculateur and math rock band Dirgahayu. They are known for delivering buzzsaw tunes in a native east coast Kelantanese dialect.

The band debuted with their single ‘Sek Kito Jange Pecoh (#SKJP)’ in September last year, and the following month, dropped their seven-track EP entitled ‘Demo Kawe’.

The release of the EP was followed-up with a nationwide ‘Tubik Derak’ tour, which included dates in Kota Baru, Kelantan; Kuantan, Pahang; Dungun, Terengganu; Batu Pahat, Johor; Ipoh, Perak; and Kuala Lumpur.

On April 20, No Good released the music video for ‘Che Using’, a fan favourite from their EP. Watch it below.

