No Party For Cao Dong announce new album ‘The Clod’ with single ‘Lie’

Taiwanese band No Party For Cao Dong have announced their long-awaited second album ‘瓦合’ (‘The Clod’).

On Friday April 7, the indie rock band broke the news with a social media announcement of “a new chapter” and the release of new single ‘床’ (‘Lie’). “​​Great thanks for your patience through so many long nights,” they wrote.

Due for release May 22, ‘The Clod’ is available for digital pre-order on Bandcamp, where it also bears a dedication to their longtime drummer Tsai Yi-fan, who died aged 26 last October. The musician, also known as Fan Fan and Fan Tsai, had been found dead in a quarantine hotel in Taipei.

No Party For Cao Dong paid tribute to Tsai in a November 2022 statement, which read in part: “Humans have many complicated emotions to bear, but beautiful ones amongst them are memories rooted in love, and Fan Fan’s journey has always been filled with love.”

On ‘The Clod’, No Party For Cao Dong’s Wood Lin (guitar/vocals), Chu Chu Chan (guitar/vocals) and Sam Yang (bass/vocals) have been joined by Shih Wei Huang on drums. The album was produced by Itun Chou with production by Wenna on the songs ‘Daydream’ and ‘Shoot’. Listen to ‘Lie’ and see the album’s cover and tracklist below:

The tracklist of No Party For Cao Dong’s ‘The Clod’ is:

‘苦難精算師’ (‘Intro’) ‘缸’ (‘Pool’) ‘空’ (‘Space’) ‘人洞山’ (The Human, the Hole and the Mountain’) ‘孑’ (‘Interlude’) ‘白日夢’ (‘Daydream’) ‘床’ (‘Lie’) ‘八’ (‘B’) ‘老張’ (‘Chang’) ‘芽’ (‘Shoot’) ‘但’ (‘Damn’)

‘The Clod’ can also be ordered in CD format on No Party For Cao Dong’s official website, though shipping is only available within Taiwan at present.

‘The Clod’ comes seven years after No Party For Cao Dong’s last album, ‘醜奴兒’ (‘The Servile’). Their debut record, it launched them to acclaim at home and tours overseas. They are also known for the theme song to Devotion, a horror video game released in 2019 by Taiwanese developer Red Candle Games.