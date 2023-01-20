Pop punk supergroup No Pressure cancel Malaysia concert

American pop punk supergroup No Pressure have cancelled the Kuala Lumpur leg of their upcoming Asia tour.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Southeast Asia-based promoter Blacklist Productions said the show on January 24 had to be called off “due to circumstances that would affect the whole tour”.

“We would like to thank (Malaysian organiser) RVDA and all other promoters for doing their part to bring in their favourite bands for the community. Without them, this would not be possible,” the promoter said.

[ANNOUNCEMENT] Show Cancellation Malaysia, we regret to inform you that we have to cancel the Kuala Lumpur show for No Pressure due to circumstances that would affect the whole tour.

Refund information/procedures for the show will be sent out by RVDA within the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/KHNxqtjuEn — Blacklisted Productions (@BLKLSTDPRDCTNS) January 19, 2023

“We appreciate your patience with us as we work to get everyone their refunds.”

For the ticket refunds, Blacklist said RVDA will be sending out further information and related procedures within the coming weeks.

The three-piece pop punk outfit consisting of The Story So Far’s Parker Cannon, Light Years’ Pat Kennedy, and Regulate’s Harry Corrigan, were initially slated to play the date at the Angkasa Space venue alongside American hardcore band Regulate, and local acts Social Circuit, WTNSS, and Rusted.

However, other dates for No Pressure’s Asia tour would still proceed as scheduled as no date changes were announced, Blacklist indicated on Twitter.

The band announced the tour in October last year, with stops in five Asian countries. The upcoming appearances in the region are also due to kick off in Singapore on January 23, following their five stops in Australia.

No Pressure, which made their debut with their self-titled EP in 2020, had released their full-length first album in June last year, following the release of their 2021 singles ‘Bed Of Nails’ and ‘Can’t Forget’.

In related news, Post-hardcore act Saosin have also officially cancelled their Malaysia concert over conflicts in their touring schedule.

According to tour organisers Skesh Entertainment, the Saosin’s Kuala Lumpur showcase was called off “…due to issues that would affect the other dates of the #SaosinAsia2023 tour.”

However the organisers said they were currently working with the band to arrange a new tour date for Saosin in the country.

The dates for No Pressure’s Asia concert tour are:

January 23 – Room 0416, Singapore, Singapore

January 25 – Studio Palem Kemang, Kota Jakarta Selatan, Indonesia

January 26 – GT-Toyota Asian Center, Quezon City, Philippines

January 28 – Hachioji RIPS, Hachioji, Japan

January 29 – THE GAME, Shibuya City, Japan

January 31 – Pangea, Osaka, Japan

February 1 – Club Zion, Nagoya, Japan

February 2 – Yokohama B.B.street, Yokohama, Japan

February 3 – ACB Hall, Shinjuku City, Japan