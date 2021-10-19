No Rome unveils dramatic teaser for new music, ‘001: It’s All Smiles’

Filipino singer-songwriter No Rome has released a dramatic teaser for something titled ‘001: It’s All Smiles’.

The artist launched the cinematic teaser today (October 19) via his YouTube channel. The 25-second clip showed dramatic scenes starring No Rome himself and a leading lady. Towards the end of the video, a snippet of a song begins to play.

Watch the teaser here:

Prior to the teaser, the 24-year-old had been dropping hints about his comeback through his social media pages. According to his Instagram bio, ‘001: It’s All Smiles’ will arrive in November.

In July, he shared some photos of himself working on an artwork and captioned it with, “We’ve been painting pictures – see soon xx. album 001: it’s all smiles.”

Last week, he uploaded another bunch of seemingly random images and videos, which included what seemed like behind-the-scenes photos and clips of him playing a song. In the caption, he wrote, “Oct2?: 05. WHEN SHE COMES AROUND_FINAL_MASTER.wav.”

Meanwhile, he wrote a vague tweet with the date “October 22 xx” on Twitter a few days ago.

october 22 xx 🤎🗣 — no rome™ (@no_rome) October 13, 2021

No Rome released a remix of A.G. Cook’s ‘Windows’ in May, which appeared in Cook’s ‘Apple vs 7G’ collection. He also worked on two more collaborations earlier this year – ‘Spinning’, with Charli XCX and The 1975, and ELIO’s ‘hurts 2 hate somebody’ with Chase Atlantic.

In April this year, No Rome told NME that he was close to finishing his next album, which he had been working on with producer BJ Burton and The 1975’s George Daniel. “I’m close to finishing it, and it’s going really well. I feel like it’s something that I’ve wanted to say as a musician for a while,” he said.