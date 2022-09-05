NOAH announce Kuala Lumpur concert set for this November

Indonesian rock veterans NOAH have announced a concert in Malaysia set to take place this November.

In an announcement by organisers YOLO Asia, it was revealed that the rockers will perform at the Zepp Kuala Lumpur concert hall this November 12. Ticket prices for the concert have yet to be revealed, but ticket sales are due to begin on September 6 at 9pm local time on the organisers’ website. Those interested can also pre-register on the website for a chance to participate in early access ticket sales.

The trio recently released the music video for their remake of ‘Kota Mati’ (‘City of the Dead’) in late August. The track was originally released in 2007 when the band were still known as Peterpan as part of their 2007 full-length LP ‘Hari Yang Cerah’ (‘Sunny Day’). The updated version was released as part of NOAH’s track-for-track remake of the album in January 2022.

The single was also the final instalment of NOAH’s recent project to remake Peterpan’s back catalogue, which also includes two other full-length releases: 2003’s ‘Taman Lagit’ and ‘Bintang Di Surga’, which was released in 2004.

The band have also announced two concerts titled ‘Noah DekadeXperience: Show’, which are slated to take place on September 17 as part of their 10th anniversary celebration. The show will be split into two different venues: an outdoor “festival experience” concert at the Plaza Parkir Barat JIExpo at 3pm local time, followed by a “theater special show” at the JIExpo Convention Centre & Theatre at 7pm.

NOAH initially began as Peterpan in 2000, consisting of frontman Nazril Irham, guitarists Loekman Hakim and Mohammad Kautsar “Uki” Hikmat, bassist Hendra “Indra” Suhendra, keyboardist Andika Naliputra Wirahardja and drummer Ilsyah Ryan Reza. Following the departures of Naliputra and Suhendra, remaining members renamed the band NOAH in 2012. The group now consists of Irham, Hakim and keyboardist David Kurnia Albert.