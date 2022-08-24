NOAH announce two special concerts to celebrate 10th anniversary

Indonesian rock band NOAH have announced two special live shows to commemorate their 10th anniversary titled the ‘Noah DekadeXperience: Show’.

The group will hold a Festival Experience concert at the Plaza Parkir Barat JIExpo and a Theater Special Show at the JIExpo Convention Centre & Theatre this September 17. The Festival Experience concert will begin at 3pm local time before moving indoors for the Theater Special Show at 7pm.

Organisers NewLive Entertainment have promised that surprise acts will support NOAH at the Festival Experience concert, which will also feature art installations portraying NOAH’s decade-long journey. The Theater Special Show is being billed as a more intimate showcase with NOAH alone in a format audiences have not seen them in before.

Advertisement

Tickets for the ‘Noah DekadeXperience: Show’ are now on sale at the organiser’s website. Tickets for the two experiences are being sold separately with Festival Experience tickets offered at IDR346,250. Tickets for the seated Theater Special Show are available in tiers, with the cheaper Silver and Gold tiers already sold out. Tickets for the Platinum tier and above begin at IDR1,842,500.

Get your tickets here.

NOAH were first formed as Peterpan in 2000 before officially changing their name in 2012 following the departure of founding Peterpan members Andika Naliputra and Hendra Suhendra in 2006. Their departure included an agreement to allow remaining members

Nazril Irham (better known as Ariel), Loekman Hakim, David Kurnia Albert and Mohammad Kautsar Hikmat to continue using the Peterpan name until 2008, after which it was retired.

NOAH is currently made up of three members, namely Ariel, Loekman Hakim and David Kurnia Albert.

The band recently released a new re-recording of their single ‘Menghapus Jejakmu’ from their 2007 album ‘Hari Yang Cerah…’ earlier this year in January as part of their Second Chance series that sees them currently re-recording their past works released as Peterpan. They had previously shared a new version of ‘Bintang Di Surga’, which is taken from their 2004 album of the same name.

Advertisement

Last December, the band revealed their plans with the re-recorded version of 2003 debut album ‘Taman Langit’.