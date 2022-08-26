Noah Cyrus has teamed up with Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard on a collaborative new single, ‘Every Beginning Ends’ – listen below.

The song will appear on Cyrus’ debut studio album ‘The Hardest Part’, which is due for release on September 16 via Records/Columbia.

Recorded at Gibbard’s studio in Seattle, Washington, the joint track is a romantic acoustic ballad that explores the end of a relationship.

“You have to wake up every morning/ And choose to love someone/ But i’m finding that harder/ The more that I’m falling out of love with you,” the pair sing together on ‘Every Beginning Ends’.

In a statement (via Stereogum), Cyrus said it was a “surreal” and “daunting” experience to work with Gibbard. “I’ve always been such a huge fan,” she explained.

“Once we got to work it all came very naturally. We talked about past relationships, failed relationships, our parents’ relationships, and relationships that have lasted forever. He told me his dad has a saying: ‘You have to wake up and choose to love someone every day,’ and it sparked this conversational song about the twilight of a relationship and the reluctance to admit that something has run its course.”

Cyrus continued: “I relate to that in many ways, not only with me, but also just with my parents’ relationship. Writing about that gave me more understanding.”

Gibbard said (via Rolling Stone): “I kept coming back to [the song] and just basking in [Cyrus’] brilliance. It’s easy to be mysterious. It’s easy to be aloof. It’s easy to be cool. It’s so much harder to be earnest, and it’s so much harder because she’s really opening herself up with a lot of these songs.”

‘Every Beginning Ends’ is accompanied by an in-studio official video by Lance Bangs – you can watch the clip above.

Earlier this month, Death Cab For Cutie released a new single called ‘Foxglove Through The Clearcut’. It served as the third preview of the band’s 10th album ‘Asphalt Meadows’, which arrives September 16.