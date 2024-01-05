Noah Kahan on the loneliness of success and fame: “That’s something I carry with me and work on all the time”

Noah Kahan has opened up about the reality of loneliness that can come with success and fame.

Kahan went viral with his track ‘Stick Season’ after teasing it by uploading it to TikTok two years before its official release. His third album of the same name was released at the end of 2022. The LP featured collaborations with the likes of Lizzy McAlpine, Post Malone, Hozier, Gracie Abrams and Kacey Musgraves.

Olivia Rodrigo recently covered the title track in Radio 1’s Live Lounge in a viral session with over 49million views. Speaking to NME about his superstar moment and dealing with all of the success, Kahan said: “I think that’s a lonely place to be, when you feel like something’s happening that no one can relate to. That’s something I carry with me and work on all the time.”

He continued: “I’m doing my best to reach out to people I know are going through it. I’ve met some really wonderful people who have no reason to be a great resource for me other than being kind and willing to talk.”

The songwriter is currently on a break following his performance on Saturday Night Live last month. He is set to play a gig in Mexico later this week followed by a hand full of shows in Australia and then a UK arena tour next month. He is also set to play a massive nearly sold out North American tour in March with shows at iconic venues such as New York’s Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.

Speaking about the loneliness that may come from tour even while being consistently confronted by thousands of fans, Kahan told NME: “I always feel together with people on stage, but sometimes I feel even more alone afterwards. But I know every night I’ll see a bunch of people who are truly supportive, not just people who are there for a moment or to hear the song they heard on TikTok.”

He continued: “It seems like everybody wants to say they were there in the beginning, and that’s amazing. It means that they truly care, they want to be here for the long run. That helps with loneliness. I’m surrounded by people I love all the time.”

In other news, Kahan recently added a second date at The O2 due to high demand. Tickets are on sale now and you can buy yours here.

FEBRUARY

8 – Dublin, 3Arena

10 – Glasgow, Ovo Hydro

11 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

13 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

14 – London, OVO Arena Wembley

15 – London, OVO Arena Wembley

AUGUST

13 – Manchester, Co-op Live

14 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena

20 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

21 – London, O2 Arena

22 – London O2 Arena