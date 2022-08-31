NOAH release new music video for ‘Kota Mati’ remake

Indonesian rock trio NOAH have released the music video for their recent remake of ‘Kota Mati’ (‘City of the Dead’), which was originally released in 2007 when the band were still known as Peterpan.

The video follows the story of a woman who demonstrates an overt infatuation with frontman Nazril “Ariel” Irham. While initially portrayed in a warped city environment where only she and hallucinations of the lead singer exist, she is later transported to a NOAH concert – presumably taking place in reality – where she is ultimately denied recognition by him. This causes the woman to retreat into her dream world, where she takes matters into her own hands in a disturbing way.

Watch the music video for ‘Kota Mati’ below.

‘Kota Mati’ was originally released when NOAH were still recognised by their former moniker Peterpan, as part of their 2007 full-length LP ‘Hari Yang Cerah’ (‘Sunny Day’). The updated version was released as part of NOAH’s track-for-track remake of the album in January 2022.

‘Hari Yang Cerah’ is the final instalment of NOAH’s recent endeavour to remake Peterpan’s back catalogue, which also includes two other full-length releases: 2003’s ‘Taman Lagit’ and ‘Bintang Di Surga’, which was released in 2004.

In December 2021, they released the remake of ‘Taman Lagit’, which was accompanied by a shot-for-shot remake of the music video for ‘Yang Terdalam’. This was then followed by the release of ‘Bintang Di Surga’ in January 2022, which was accompanied by a remake of the music video for the lead single of the same name. The remake of ‘Hari Yang Cerah’ was released at the end of January.

In commemoration of their 10-year anniversary, the Bandung trio have also announced two concerts titled ‘Noah DekadeXperience: Show’, which are slated to take place on September 17, at different venues: an outdoor “festival experience” concert at the Plaza Parkir Barat JIExpo at 3pm local time, followed by a “theater special show” at the JIExpo Convention Centre & Theatre at 7pm.

NOAH initially began as Peterpan in 2000, consisting of frontman Nazril Irham, guitarists Loekman Hakim and Mohammad Kautsar “Uki” Hikmat, bassist Hendra “Indra” Suhendra, keyboardist Andika Naliputra Wirahardja and drummer Ilsyah Ryan Reza. Following the departures of Naliputra and Suhendra, remaining members renamed the band NOAH in 2012. The group now consists of Irham, Hakim and keyboardist David Kurnia Albert.