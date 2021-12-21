NOAH release re-recorded version of 2003 debut album ‘Taman Langit’

Indonesian rock band NOAH have shared a re-recording of their 2003 debut album, ‘Taman Langit’, which they released when they were still known as Peterpan.

The re-recorded version of ‘Taman Langit’ arrived on streaming platforms on Friday (December 17), alongside a recreation of the music video for ‘Yang Terdalam’.

The new-and-improved music video, per the band’s description on YouTube, was filmed in the exact same location as the original, while featuring a younger cast portraying the band members. At the time of writing, the new video has already amassed over 7million views.

Watch the new music video for ‘Yang Terdalam’ below.

Per a Antara News report, NOAH’s re-recording of ‘Taman Langit’ marks just the first of three Peterpan albums that the band are re-recording and releasing as part of their Second Chance series.

During a press conference earlier this month, vocalist Ariel (also known as Nazril Irham) shared that some of the re-recorded albums will also feature new arrangements.

Listen to the re-recorded version of ‘Taman Langit’ below.

NOAH got their start as Peterpan in 2000, before changing their name in August 2012 as they felt new moniker better suited their music. The band have released three albums as Peterpan, and three original albums as NOAH – excluding the newly released re-recording.

NOAH most recently won the award for Best Band at the 2021 Indonesian Music Awards for their song ‘Kala Cinta Menggoda’.