Nobody’s Home drop video for ’80s-inspired debut single ’12:00 (Midnight)’

Philippines indie-rock trio Nobody’s Home have dropped the music video for their debut single ’12:00 (Midnight)’.

The official videom which premiered at 7pm today (August 21), comes barely three days after the band launched the single on all digital platforms. Watch the lights- and -laser-filled video here:

The retrospective synth-pop track exudes ’80s nostalgia, with the band noting iconic pop culture references of the decade including Back to the Future and Dungeons and Dragons.

Frontman and principal songwriter Eon Buendia explained the song revolves “around the idea of separation and someone comparing themselves, thinking they’re nothing but a burden on their partner who seems to be of importance,” according to Corner Magazine PH.

Buendia – the son of Eraserheads’ Ely Buendia – is backed by Cairo Peralta on drums and guitarist Justin Punzalan. Nobody’s Home were added to the Sony Philippines artist roster in July.

Peralta, who co-wrote the track, said ’12:00 (Midnight)’ was given its title because the midnight hour represents an “odd time” between the previous and following day.

“The time where everything around you seems calm which gives way to the anxiety that comes crawling in,” he said. “It talks about starting may be right back where you started from or anew even if you have no idea it’s already started.”

Peralta also noted that Nobody’s Home was inspired by many bands of the ’80s who used synths, with the band incorporating the instruments that would “establish the overall mood and groove of the production.”

On the band’s future plans, Buendia said the band was excited to work with a major label.

“We feel that at this point in our lives, we should grab every opportunity for us to showcase our talent and message through a platform everyone is familiar with.”