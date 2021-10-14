Nobody’s Home share video for cover of Cage the Elephant’s ‘Cigarette Daydreams’

Filipino band Nobody’s Home have released the music video for ‘Cigarette Daydreams’, a cover of the Cage the Elephant song.

The clip, which was released yesterday evening (October 13), shows the alt-rock trio taking a road trip and roaming the city streets at night.

Their cover of ‘Cigarette Daydreams’, which first released last month via Sony Music Philippines, is produced by Ely Buendia, the father of Nobody’s Home frontman Eon.

Watch the music video, directed by Ysa Aranda, below.

On the music video, Aranda shared in a press statement: “I had to go for a drive and dream scenarios that would resonate to the song itself. Aside from the lyrics of the song, driving has helped me cope specially in these trying times, hence the driving scenes present in the MV.”

She also cites the short film End of Summer by the late filmmaker and musician Johann Johannson as an inspiration for the video.

Eon Buendia previously spoke about their decision to cover ‘Cigarette Daydreams’. “Generally, we wanted to pay respects and keep the original vibe of the song,” he explained.

“We stuck to that nostalgic acoustic feeling for the verses while making it simpler in terms of instrumentals. But when it came to the choruses, that’s where we changed the vibe from the original’s lighter feeling to a darker and synth-y tone that is more akin to the sound of the band.”

Nobody’s Home, who also include Cairo Peralta on drums and guitarist Justin Punzalan, debuted in 2020 with the single ‘12:00 (Midnight)’. Earlier this year, they followed it up with the single ‘Happy Thoughts’.

Nobody’s Home supported Ely Buendia in the virtual concert Superproxies last week. Buendia has been in the headlines over a tweet he sent saying he might consider reuniting the Eraserheads if Filipino politician Leni Robredo were to run for president. He later qualified that the tweet was a “half serious joke” that people turned “into a big deal”.