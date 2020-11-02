Nodey shares mesmerising music video for ‘Đôi Khi’ featuring Suboi

French-Vietnamese producer Nodey has released a music video for ‘Đôi Khi’, a collaboration with the rapper Suboi that closes his debut album ‘:-)’.

The track and accompanying music video were released a week after the release of ‘:-)’ on October 23. The 10-track album, Nodey’s first, was released on French label Jeune à Jamais & Société Écran.

Directed by Anh Phi Trần (Cako), the music video was shot in Vietnam and is filled with eye-catching costumes, surrealist aesthetics and striking dance choreography. Nodey and Suboi – who are married – appear together in the clip.

Watch it below.

‘Đôi Khi’ is the third single from Nodey’s debut album, which was recorded between Shanghai and Ho Chi Minh City. In March last year, the producer dropped the first single and music video for ‘G.H.O.S.T – 鬼.鬼’.

‘G.H.O.S.T – 鬼.鬼’ was followed up with the second single and opening track ‘Krishna -{•:-o’, which chronicled Nodey’s travels in India and features the Indian singer Saiam.

Other contributors to ‘:-)’ include French artists Hyacinthe and Jorrdee, as well as Shanghai performance art group Asian Dope Boys, whose director Tianzhuo Chen is a past collaborator of Nodey’s.

‘:-)’ comes after Nodey’s two EPs: ‘Vinasounds vol. 1’ in 2016 and ‘Atrahasis’ in 2015. Listen to the album here: