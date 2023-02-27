Noel Cabangon and more lead new remake of 1986 anthem ‘Handog ng Pilipino sa Mundo’

Jim Paredes of APO Hiking Society was joined by fellow OPM icons Noel Cabangon, Pinky Marquez, Leah Navarro, Bayang Barrios and more for a 2023 remake of the EDSA Anthem ‘Handog ng Pilipino sa Mundo’.

The remake, which was made in commemoration of the 37th anniversary of the People Power Revolution on February 25, was given a fresh new rap section by siblings Elmo and Arkin Magalona, the sons of late rapper Francis Maglona. The video, which showcases footage from the revolution itself, features a host of names from across the arts scene in the Philippines, including other OPM luminaries like Bituin Escalante, Celeste Legaspi and Boboy Garovillo.

Theater artists Bodji Pascua and Audie Gemora Raul Montesa also made an appearance, alongside drag queens Precious Paula Nicole, Brigiding, and Tita Baby.

Advertisement

The anniversary commemorates the peaceful EDSA People Power Revolution uprising that ousted former President Marcos Sr, which took place from February 22 to 25 in 1986. The uprising also has notable ties to the Tony Orlando and Dawn song ‘Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree’, due to the yellow ribbons worn during demonstrations that led to the movement being termed the Yellow Revolution.

Jim Paredes wrote the original version of ‘Handog ng Pilipino sa Mundo’, which translates to ‘The Gift of the Filipinos to the World’, in 1986 in commemoration of the revolution. 15 artists including APO Hiking Society, Celeste Legaspi, Edru Abraham, Leah Navarro and Kuh Ledesma were featured in the original version.

Filipino television network ABS-CBN created a cover version of the song to commemorate the 25 anniversary of the revolution in 2011, which featured Gary Valenciano, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Christian Bautista and more.

APO Hiking Society released 18 studio albums before disbanding in 2010. A reunion was proposed in 2022, but could not be held due to vocalist Danny Javier’s health problems, which included congestive heart failure and COPD or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. He would sadly pass away in November last year due to cardiac arrest.