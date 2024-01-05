Noel Gallagher and Jack Grealish curate playlists of favourite songs ahead of Manchester City FA Cup return

Noel Gallagher and Manchester City footballer Jack Grealish have curated playlists of their favourite songs ahead of Manchester City’s game in the FA Cup this weekend.

In collaboration with Apple Music, the pair have shared their ‘Remote Island Records’, explaining why they love their choices and looking forward to City’s match against Huddersfield on Sunday (January 7).

Among Gallagher’s choices are tracks by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Jam. Listen to his playlist and see him discuss the choices below.

Grealish, meanwhile, chose songs by Ronan Keating, Robbie Williams, Lewis Capaldi and Dido‘s ‘Thank You’, which he said brings back “real good memories”.

He also picked the FISHER remix of Bob Sinclair track ‘World, Hold On’ and said: “It reminds me of my summer. I went to Vegas for the first time to see FISHER there.”

See his choices below.

Gallagher is a famous and longtime Manchester City fan, and he was serenaded by fans last summer after his team won the Champions League.

The former Oasis chief was unable to attend the final in Istanbul due to touring commitments in the US. It resulted in him watching the match against Inter Milan at a bar in San Diego full of City of fans who serenaded him with Oasis classic ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ at the final whistle.

Oasis fans then called on Liam Gallagher to reunite the band following the European victory. After of the final, a supposed tweet from Liam went viral – promising that he would bury the hatchet with brother Noel for an Oasis reunion if the team triumphed in the Champions League.

“If Man City wins the Champions League i call my brother and i bring back the fuckin band together LG x,” the tweet read, although a Gallagher spokesperson has since denied that Liam tweeted this himself and that it was in fact created by a fan.