Noel Gallagher criticises Harry Styles for not working as hard as “real” musicians

Noel Gallagher has criticised Harry Styles and his fellow former X Factor stars for not working as hard as “real” musicians.

Speaking in a new interview, the former Oasis guitarist claimed that any artists who found fame on Simon Cowell‘s TV talent show – on which Styles’ former band One Direction formed in 2010 – “have nothing to do with music whatsoever”.

“The X Factor is a TV show, it’s got nothing to do with music, it’s got nothing to do with music whatsoever, and anything that has come from that, that’s got nothing to do with music,” Gallagher told the Daily Star newspaper’s WIRED column (via Yahoo!).

Gallagher also claimed that X Factor stars don’t work as hard as “real” musicians, speaking after Styles recently returned to the charts last week with his new single ‘As It Was’.

“You’re not telling me Harry Styles is currently in a room somewhere writing a song,” he said. “With any joy, he’ll be surrounded by a lot of girls.”

Gallagher added: “I can assure you he’s not got an acoustic guitar out trying to write a middle eight for something.”

Styles has released two solo albums to date: ‘Harry Styles’ (2017) and ‘Fine Line’ (2019). On both releases, Styles is credited as a songwriter on every single track.

This isn’t the first time Gallagher has thrown shade in the direction of Styles and his music. In 2017, he argued that his cat could have written the ex-One Direction star’s first solo single ‘Sign Of The Times’ in “about 10 minutes”.

He told Absolute Radio: “People of my age have let themselves go, they’re fat, balding idiots with fading tattoos. They sit in their garage and write shite like ‘Sign of the Times’ for Harry Styles. Which, quite frankly, my cat could have written in about 10 minutes!”

He added: “I don’t mind the song, my wife was falling over herself, ‘Have you heard Harry Styles’ new song? It’s like Prince’, I was like, ‘Without even hearing it, I can assure you it’s not like Prince!'”

Meanwhile, Styles‘ new single ‘As It Was’ has broken a Spotify record on its first day of release.

‘As It Was’ is the first taste of Styles’ forthcoming third studio album ‘Harry’s House’, which he announced last month with a teaser trailer. It’s set for release on May 20.

On Saturday (April 2), Spotify confirmed that the single had become the most-streamed song in the United States in a single day, beating a record that was formerly held by Olivia Rodrigo for her single ‘Drivers License’.

The former One Direction member recently announced additional UK and Europe dates for his ‘Love On Tour’ stadium shows. The demand for additional performances came after a surge in demand crashed Ticketmaster’s website back in January. You can find any remaining tickets here.