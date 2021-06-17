Noel Gallagher explains why people don’t like U2’s Bono

Noel Gallagher has opened up on why he believes that U2 frontman Bono has become the whipping boy of rock in recent years.

Despite enjoying global fame, U2 have endured their fair share of naysayers – and Noel believes that Bono is directly to blame.

Speaking to Absolute Radio’s Andy Bush and Richie Firth, Noel explained that while people think they dislike U2, it’s Bono’s “do-gooder” attitude that they actually hate.

“I get a bit frustrated when people are like ‘I don’t like U2,'” Gallagher said.

“And I’m like no, what you are saying is you don’t like Bono. It’s like you’re not telling me you don’t like one single note that they’ve ever done. It’s rubbish, it’s nonsense.”

He added: “I’ve said this to him, so I’ll say it to you: nobody likes a do-gooder, nobody likes it. That’s why people like me, I’m a do-badder.”

Hailing the impact of U2’s ‘The Joshua Tree’, he added: “That first side to ‘The Joshua Tree’, is mad, it’s mad. It’s like ‘Thriller’.”

Gallagher and Bono are known for their close friendship, with Gallagher admitting in 2019 that he’d choose Bono if he ever needed to dispose of a body.

“We could dispose of the body somewhere in Africa and nobody would know,” he joked.

Earlier this month, Gallagher attracted controversy after branding Prince Harry a “fucking woke snowflake” for criticising the Royal Family.

He also recently blasted Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a “fat cunt” for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week Noel Gallagher‘s High Flying Birds unveiled ‘Flying On The Ground’, the latest new track to emerge from the band’s greatest hits collection.