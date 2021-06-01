Noel Gallagher gets COVID jab after doctor calls him a “fool” for turning it down

Noel Gallagher has revealed he has received his first Covid-19 vaccine, while also criticising celebrities who have campaigned for other people to get the jab.

The former Oasis guitarist told Radio Times that his doctor told him he would be a “fool” not to get the jab, after he initially turned it down.

Noel originally claimed he wasn’t afraid of contracting the virus, which has claimed the lives of more than 3.5 million people globally, because he suffered worse symptoms after contracting food poisoning in Mexico.

He also reportedly claimed that he was worried about hair loss, but his doctor reassured him there was no evidence to suggest it was a side effect of the jab.

“So you’re saying I should take it?” Gallagher said he asked his doctor, to which he apparently responded: “No, I’m saying if you don’t take it, you’re a fool.”

Hitting out at celebrities who have urged others to get the jab, he said: “I will say: it’s a human right to decline [the vaccine].

“And the people who are virtue signalling, [with] their lofty wagging their finger at people who are declining it, can eff off. That’s how fascism starts.”

He continued: “When I sit at home and in between the football there’s [public service announcements with] Lenny Henry [saying] ‘take the jab’, looking like an abandoned dog, I’m like: ‘Mate, you take the jab, it’s up to you.’”

His latest comments come after he previously rallied against the requirement to wear face coverings in shops and on public transport.

“The whole thing’s bollocks. You’re supposed to wear them in Selfridges, yet you can fucking go down the pub and be surrounded by every fucking cunt. Do you know what I mean? It’s like, ‘oh actually, we don’t have the virus in pubs but we have it in Selfridges?’,” Gallagher said last year.

In retaliation, his estranged brother Liam said he had no problem in wearing a face covering.

“I don’t mind the mask mooch about no fucker knows who you are sweet as,” Liam wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, last week saw Noel claim that a planned album of Oasis‘ greatest hits was scrapped after a disagreement with Liam.