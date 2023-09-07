Noel Gallagher given six month driving ban – despite never learning how to drive

Noel Gallagher has been issued a six month driving ban – despite never actually learning how to drive.

According to an update by the Evening Standard, the Britpop icon uses a £120,000 chauffeur-driven Range Rover to commute, and famously gave up on getting his own licence in the mid-’90s, while Oasis were at the peak of their fame.

However, over recent months, the High Flying Birds singer has supposedly gotten in trouble for speeding various times and racked up an impressive fine along the way.

Back in June, he was issued a speeding ticket as well as six penalty points on his licence, a £742 fine and costs and court fees totalling £396. Gallagher’s driver took responsibility for the speeding violation and letters from the Met Police going unanswered, but it was the musician who faced the repercussions, as he was the registered owner of the vehicle.

Appearing at Lavender Hill magistrates court yesterday (September 6), the former Oasis member faced the consequences of two more speeding tickets from earlier this year. As reported by the outlet, he was handed a further 12 penalty points – meaning an automatic six-month driving ban – and was also ordered to pay £1340 in fines, £110 prosecution costs, and a £536 court fee.

“I did not personally receive the notice or the reminder, and neither were brought to my attention by my staff”, he said in a letter to the court, accepting responsibility for unanswered letters, but not acknowledging his lack of a driver’s licence.

“I have a team of people who assist me with the management of my personal and business matters, which includes correspondence that is sent to my home address,” he added, also saying that he has implemented some “necessary improvements”.

“I confirm my willingness to pay the financial penalties imposed by the court,” he continued. “I understand the court will be considering disqualification and I am content for the court to proceed in my absence. Please note that I am currently abroad due to work commitments.”

The star’s driver Alan Neeson also wrote to the court to explain why police letters had not been answered.

“I am solely responsible for correspondence and other matters regarding vehicles”, he said, citing postal strikes as a reason for the lack of response to letters. “Even though the vehicle involved in said offence is registered to Mr Gallagher, (he) does not hold a driving licence hence why I am sending this statement.”

Gallagher has been given one week to settle the legal bill, which totals £1,986.

Earlier this year, the singer-songwriter told radio host Zoe Ball about his reason for giving up his driving lessons over 30 years ago, explaining that it was due to the amount of Oasis fans gathering around his car.

“I’m in a red Nissan Micra with a massive great big triangle on the top of it with an L, with all these kids coming out”, he said on Radio 2. “This is at the height of Oasis mania. I was like, ‘Never, never again am I getting in a car’.”

Elsewhere, earlier this week (September 4), the musician revealed he repeatedly turned down the offer to host Have I Got News For You as he feared that he couldn’t hold his own against the show’s panellists.