Noel Gallagher jokes that he caused alleged Matty Healy and Taylor Swift break-up

Noel Gallagher has joked that he was the reason behind Taylor Swift’s alleged split from Matty Healy.

The pop icon was said to have been dating the 1975 frontman for a brief period, following her split from Joe Alwyn, who she had been in a relationship with for six years.

While neither musician ever spoke out to confirm or deny the alleged relationship, the two were rumoured to have split earlier this month. Healy also subtly hinted towards the split at a recent show in Austria.

“That was very, very kind of you and I’m sure that it’s alluding to…,” he said after reading a fan’s sign saying “You are loved”, referring to the alleged split. “As you’re aware, I’m not really online at the moment, and I’m sure people have just been calling me a c**t relentlessly. And I’ve not been online.”

Now, Noel Gallagher has weighed in his thoughts on the supposed break-up, and joked that he was the catalyst behind the decision.

Appearing on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, the musician discussed his ongoing feud with the ‘Somebody Else’ singer — who he recently branded as a “slack-jawed fuckwit”.

“Taylor has obviously said, ‘Now look, keep your fucking nose out of that Gallagher business, or we are fucking through,’” he said during the interview. “And he couldn’t help it.”

“Swifty, God bless her, said, ‘I can’t deal with this shit because once he’s done with you, he is gonna come after me and I’m not fucking having it. So, I’m sorry, Matty, you gotta go,’” he added. “Serves him right!”

As reported by The Independent, Healy and Swift parted ways after realising that they were “not really compatible” with one another. “Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realised they’re not really compatible with each other,” a source said to the publication.

“Taylor’s friends want what’s best for her and aren’t shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship.”

It also said that both were too busy to maintain their relationship — with Swift currently embarking on her ‘Eras’ tour in North America, and Healy travelling with The 1975 as part of their ongoing ‘At Their Very Best’ tour.

The feud between the ‘About You’ singer and Gallagher emerged after Healy claimed that both Liam and Noel Gallagher needed to “grow up” and reform Oasis. He also claimed that they should bring the group back together because “there’s not one kid, not one person, going to a High Flying Birds gig or a Liam Gallagher gig that would not rather be at an Oasis gig.”

The comments ended up gathering a huge response online — and provoked backlash from Liam Gallagher, who responded by saying “It’s our time to waste, who made him the boss of time?”

Last month, after discovering what Healy had said, Noel responded: “Oh, that fucking slack-jawed fuckwit. What did he say? He would never be able to imagine it? … He needs to go over how shit his band is and split up.”

He also criticised The 1975 in a recent interview with NME, saying that the band are “shit” and “not rock”.

“It’s just a pity guitar music has become marginalised. You’ve either got to be rock, or that fucking [The] 1975. At the BRITs, The 1975 won Best Rock or some fucking shit,” he said in the latest instalment of NME‘s In Conversation series.

“I was watching it with my kids, two teenage lads, thinking, ‘Is it me being a grumpy old man, or is this shit?’ They were both going, ‘Oh no, this is fucking shit’,” he added. “The 1975, Best Rock Band? Someone needs to re-define that immediately, because that is… I don’t know what that is, but it’s certainly not fucking rock. Whatever rock is, that’s not it.”

Healy later responded to the comments from the songwriter while onstage in Dublin last week (June 7).

“Noel Gallagher called me a ‘slack-jawed fuckwit’… I love Noel Gallagher. We asked Liam to open up and he said he would have done it but he was busy,” he told the crowd.

“But I love Noel Gallagher… He’s just getting on,” he added. “The difference between me and Noel is that I do a series of interviews to promote an album, whereas he does an album to promote a series of interviews. But we love you Noel. Get Oasis back together!”

At the show, Healy also acted as the support slot for his own band, after Caroline Polachek pulled out at the last minute due to losing her voice.

In his stripped-back solo set, he performed covers of ‘I Just Don’t Think I’ll Ever Get Over You’ by Colin Hay, and Donny Hathaway’s ‘A Song For You’, which was performed alongside touring guitarist Jamie Squire. He also performed the live debut of their song ‘Then Because She Goes’.