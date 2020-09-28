Noel Gallagher laments lack of “proper rock stars”, hits out at Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran

Noel Gallagher has hit out at pop stars such as Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift during a new podcast.

In an appearance on Matt Morgan’s podcast, he mourned the loss of “proper rock stars” and described Swift and Sheeran as “shit” – despite conceding that they are the biggest acts in the world.

He said: “Music now is style over substance. I find that these young ­people in the music game – they fucking look great, they’ve all got tattoos and the image and all that fucking bollocks but really they’re just shit, they’re not saying anything.

“The biggest-selling acts are shit, whereas when I was growing up the biggest-selling acts were the best acts. The biggest band in the world was usually the best band in the world.

“Now the biggest thing in the world is fucking Taylor Swift. What?! Fuck off.”

He went on to say that classic rock stars, such as David Bowie and T-Rex‘s Marc Bolan, would not survive in the era of social media.

“There’ll never be another David Bowie, there’ll never be another Marc Bolan, there’ll never be another Freddie ­Mercury, proper rock stars,” he said.

“I don’t consider myself a rock star, I’m more of a songwriter/grafter, I mean proper ­flamboyant rock stars.

“They’ll never be people like that because musicians will never make that kind of money and the ones that do like Ed Sheeran, fucking whatever.

“They’ll be no more private jets or David Bowie rocking into King’s Cross Station dressed as a Nazi, they’ll be none of that any more, because ­people will be cowed by social media.”

Noel’s latest comments come after he claimed that America is widely responsible for the sexualisation of female artists.

The former Oasis musician said his attention was drawn to the issue following Miley Cyrus‘ recent performance of her hit song ‘Midnight Sky’ at the MTV Video Music Awards, in which she performed on top of a giant disco wrecking ball.

“That god awful woman Miley Cyrus was on and she was doing some fucking shit and even my nine-year-old [Sonny] said, ‘Why is the cameraman just filming her legs?’

”Women have been sexualised because of America, British culture would never sexualise a female. This has all come from America – that juvenile, jock, stupid fucking culture.”

Meanwhile, Gallagher recently described the use of face coverings as “bollocks”, after they were introduced in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“You’re supposed to wear them in Selfridges, yet you can fucking go down the pub and be surrounded by every fucking cunt. Do you know what I mean? It’s like, ‘oh actually, we don’t have the virus in pubs but we have it in Selfridges?’,” Gallagher said.