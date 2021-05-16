Noel Gallagher has said he doesn’t believe that Oasis should reunite, because the band’s legacy is “set in stone”.

Ever since the band’s breakup in 2009, rumours have periodically risen about a potential reunion, despite Noel and brother Liam not being on speaking terms.

After news of the release of a special documentary marking 25 years of the band’s iconic Knebworth gig, Noel was asked about a reunion, saying he “doesn’t feel like it”.

“The legacy of the band is set in stone,” he told Australia’s The Project TV show. “If people have seen us, they’ll understand what all the fuss is about. If you didn’t see us, then that’s tough cos I’ve never seen The Beatles or the Sex Pistols.”

Noel Gallagher | The Project

He added of a reunion: “People ask me that question on a daily basis and I can only say to you that, I just don’t feel like it. When you’re in a band, it’s an absolute compromise so no I don’t think I could come up with an idea and then run it by four people and then six weeks later, somebody knocks it back because their cat’s got a cough so I like to march to the beat of my own drum. Oasis is done I’m afraid.”

Going on to discuss how he doesn’t understand the “fascination” others have in his relationship with Liam, Noel added: “It’s not ever me that starts the conversation. Other people are fascinated by it, which is fascinating to me. But other than that I don’t really have a great deal to say about it.”

Last month, Noel announced details of a Greatest Hits album with his High Flying Birds project, marking a decade of the band. ‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’ will come out on June 11 via Sour Mash Records.

Oasis, meanwhile, celebrated 25 years of ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ last year, with Noel heading back to Rockfield Studios in Wales, where the band recorded the iconic 1995 album, to give a huge interview about its creation and legacy.