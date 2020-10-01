Noel Gallagher has recalled Oasis releasing ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’, as featured in a new documentary that will premiere this evening (October 1).

Return To Rockfield airs on YouTube at 7pm BST to mark the record’s 25th anniversary. The special film will include an exclusive interview with Gallagher filmed at the legendary Rockfield Studios in Wales where the band’s second LP was recorded.

At one point in the film, Gallagher looks back on the impact ‘What’s The Story…’ and its subsequent live tour had on the music industry, saying that “immediately people were going fucking nuts for it”.

“And then, as the singles came out, you know there was that moment where not many bands get it, we were number one in the singles charts and number one in the album charts consecutively, for weeks,” he remembered.

“That’s the kind of shit I dreamt about when I was at school, do you know what I mean? You know, nothing was ever the same after that. Then the money came in and all fucking hell broke loose, it was like woohoo, I’m going to get me a monkey.”

Gallagher added: “You know recording [the album], nobody realised that that was our moment. I thought our moment was the one after, that’s what I thought.

“I was on the train listening to [‘What’s The Story…’] today thinking wow, actually, this is, that was my second attempt at writing an album. And the first one wasn’t fucking bad either. You know it’s been 25 years now, and there will still be, we’ll still be sat here in another 25 years, you know. So, I was like, actually…”

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has hit out his brother for not including him in the 25th anniversary celebrations of ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’. “The thing is rite it’s a sad existence to think it’s all about you [Noel] breaks my heart,” Liam tweeted.

In a previously released clip, Noel praises his brother’s vocals on ‘What’s The Story…’ but when a fan pointed that out, Liam said, “Without that voice [Noel would] still be ironing Clint boons knickers,” in reference to Noel’s past as a roadie for Inspiral Carpets.