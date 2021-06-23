Noel Gallagher partners with Gibson to relaunch the J-150 acoustic guitar

Noel Gallagher has partnered with the famed guitar manufacturer Gibson to launch the ‘Noel Gallagher J-150’ acoustic guitar.

The instrument has been Gallagher’s go-to acoustic guitar of choice for over 20 years, with the guitarist first seen playing it in the promo video for the Oasis song ‘Little By Little’.

Gibson has now launched a limited-to-200 run of Gallagher’s favoured Gibson J-150, which features an AA maple back and sides and a Sitka spruce top.

Each guitar comes with a custom case, signed label and reproduced hand-written lyric sheet, as well as an authorised Adidas Trefoil Decal.

“When Gibson brought the prototype down and I saw it there on the floor, I was like, ‘It looks the bollocks, man’. But then it sounded exactly like mine,” Gallagher said in a statement. “I was blown away!”

Lee Bartram, EU Head of Marketing at Gibson Brands, added: “Noel Gallagher’s music not only defined a generation, but it also became the foundation to a way of life for many around the world.

“Truly great music has the capability to transport you to a moment in your life… a snapshot in time, one of life’s reference points. Noel’s music does that for millions who listen to his songs and travel to somewhere else, somewhere they believe they can be a rock n’ roll star… even if it’s for that briefest of moments.

“It’s been an honour to work with such an iconic artist and bringing this project to life is a small token of thanks for that music… and the belief that comes with it.”

You can find out more about the ‘Noel Gallagher J-150’ Gibson guitar here.

Earlier this week Gallagher launched a new online exhibition showcasing a selection of photographs documenting his life on tour with the High Flying Birds.