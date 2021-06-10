Noel Gallagher has spoken about his upcoming collaboration with Shaun Ryder, saying that the Happy Mondays singer is “on great form”.

The high-profile collaboration was first revealed to NME by Ryder’s Happy Mondays bandmate Bez back in April, with the percussionist/dancer predicting that the song is “going to be big and going to be number one” and adding: “It’s two Manchester legends singing together and it sounds amazing.”

While the track won’t feature on Ryder’s upcoming solo album ‘Visits From Future Technology’, Gallagher has now confirmed in a new interview that his collaboration with Ryder is currently in the works.

“Have you heard [Ryder’s] new tunes? His new single is called ‘Mumbo Jumbo’ and it’s fucking outrageous. Outrageous,” Gallagher told Mr Porter. “It’s not like anything he’s ever done.”

The interview also reveals that it was Alan McGee who brought Gallagher and Ryder together, although work on the song was derailed when the latter contracted coronavirus.

The track has still yet to be finished, but Gallagher told Mr Porter that he wants to release it as a standalone single. “Shaun’s on great form,” he added.

Ryder recently described ‘Visits From Future Technology’, which is set for release in August, with the following statement: “In my delusional ADHD brain it’s my ‘Sgt. Pepper’, full of different-flavoured songs.”

“While spring cleaning during Covid and digging deep into his archives, Shaun found an unreleased solo album down the back of the sofa,” a press release accompanying the album announcement added about the record.

“Of course, it turns out to be one of his best records and is stuffed full of the classic wonk pop, insidious melodies and killer grooves that bring the funk. It’s a pick’n’mix of styles, from mischievous pop chops, hip-swinging bass, desert guitars and Stones swagger brought into a full Polaroid swagger by the upbeat, darkly funny Day-Glo music that will soundtrack this summer.”