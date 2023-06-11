Noel Gallagher programme special set for BBC Two’s ‘Later…With Jools Holland’

Noel Gallagher has been announced to perform during a special Later…With Jools Holland episode that’s dedicated entirely to him.

Holland revealed his forthcoming appearance “later in the series” during last night’s (June 10) episode of the show on BBC Two.

He also previewed the special with Gallagher’s live performance of ‘Open The Door, See What You Find’, taken from his new album ‘Council Skies‘. You can view footage below.

Advertisement

The performance will feature a number of live takes from his recent LP.

It comes after Arctic Monkeys recently featured in special dedicated entirely to them last November.

That show saw the Sheffield band join host Holland for an intimate performance of songs from their album ‘The Car‘, including ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball‘ and ‘Body Paint‘.

Meanwhile, Gallagher was last night serenaded by Manchester City fans at a bar in San Diego after he was unable to attend the Champions League final in Istanbul due to touring commitments in the US.

Speaking about not attending the final earlier this week, he told the club’s official website: “I won’t be in Istanbul – I always make sure the dates around the Champions League are free and usually that’s always around the end of May. What wasn’t factored in was the World Cup and the knock-on effect.

Advertisement

“I’m contractually obliged to play the gig no matter what and I’m OK with that – I will watch the game in a San Diego bar. If City win and [Erling] Haaland scores a hat-trick I’ll be going on in my underpants.”

Earlier in the evening, video footage showed Gallagher cheering when Rodri scored the winning goal for City.

Gallagher is currently on tour in the US with Garbage before returning for a run of UK and European dates and a headline tour in the winter. Visit here for tickets and more information.

Oasis fans are also calling on Liam Gallagher to keep a promise he made about a reunion following Manchester City’s Champions League win.

Ahead of the final, Liam had tweeted promising that he would bury the hatchet with brother Noel for an Oasis reunion if the team triumphed in the Champions League.