Noel Gallagher reveals what “riled” him about Adele to call her “fucking awful”

Noel Gallagher has revealed what it was about Adele that “riled” him to call the singer “fucking awful” and her voice “offensive”.

In July, the High Flying Birds frontman and former Oasis musician took aim at the multi-Grammy Award winning British singer when talking about her discography.

He made the comments in a conversation with podcast host Matt Morgan, who asked Gallagher if he was a fan of Adele’s music.

Advertisement

“Fuck off, fucking hell. Name one?” he responded (via The Mirror). “They’re fucking shit. It’s fucking awful. It’s fucking Cilla Black. I find it and that whole thing offensive.”

Now, Gallagher has revealed what it was about Adele that elicited such a strong response. Elaborating on the Matt Morgan podcast, the musician said his frustration stemmed from an invite from the ‘Hello’ singer to meet up, but it did not come directly from her.

“I don’t think I have ever gone out of my way to start anything, it’s always been a reaction to some fucking idiot having a go in the first place,” Gallagher said. “You know me, I keep myself to myself.”

The artist said that Adele “sent someone over to fucking ask, ‘Did I want to meet her?’ That’s what riled me”.

“I’m not one for causing a scene, I just stick it in the vault and just think revenge is a dish best served cold.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the original interview, the Britpop icon did say that he could see himself writing songs for her when he retires from playing live shows.

“If I fall out of love with touring, I could see myself just sitting at home writing songs and sending them to my publishers,” he began. “I might in the future. I’ll be saying, ‘Get Adele to sing that. Don’t call until she’s done the guide vocal’.”

Gallagher has been open about his distaste for popular music artists on various occasions, most recently taking aim The 1975 and, in particular, frontman Matty Healy. First branding him as a “slack-jawed fuckwit”, the Manchester singer-songwriter then revealed to NME that he considers the band to be both “shit” and “not rock”.

He also criticised Little Mix after they became the first all-female act to take home the British Group award at the Brits.

Adele, meanwhile, is currently performing her ‘Weekends with Adele’ Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which is due to run until November this year.