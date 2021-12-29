Noel Gallagher says he is filming the making of his new album at Abbey Road Studios

Noel Gallagher has revealed that he is planning to film the making of his next album at Abbey Road Studios.

In a new interview on The Matt Morgan Podcast, the former Oasis guitarist said the “magic moments” of him and his band recording the eagerly-awaited follow-up to 2017’s ‘Who Built The Moon?‘ will be documented.

But he insisted that unlike Peter Jackson‘s recent Disney+ docu-series, The Beatles: Get Back, there will be no recordings of him putting pen to paper.

“Me writing, once you’ve seen it for an hour, then you’ve seen it,” he said. “They’re The Beatles and Paul McCartney is writing ‘Get Back’ and I’m writing a record which, frankly, with the best will of the world, not a lot of people are going to give a shit about.

“Me noodling away on the same five chords I’ve been using all my life going, ‘Sunshine, through the rain, can’t buy fame . . . ’, it’s not got the same gravitas.”

He also said that the new album is written and he plans to record it next month.

Gallagher went on to say he has written a couple of acoustic ballads, adding: “One is one of my favourite songs that I’ve ever written, it’s got great chords and it’s very, very sad.

“In the verses the music is quite sad and the sentiment in the verses is quite strong, but in the chorus the music is quite uplifting and the words are quite sad. It’s a fucking great song.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he branded the Labour Party a “fucking disgrace” for allowing the Tories to come to power.

Meanwhile, Gallagher is also due to hit the road for a UK tour in 2022.

He will play:

JUNE 2022

4 – Margam, Wales, In It Together Festival

9 – Newcastle, Rock ‘N’ Roll Circus

11 – Dundee, Summer Sessions

12 – Staffordshire, Cannock Chase Forest

15 – Cornwall, Eden Project

16 – Cheshire, Delamere Forest

18 – Colwyn Bay, Stadiwm Eirias

19 – London, Hampstead Heath Kenwood

21 – Halifax, The Piece Hall

22 – Bristol, Bristol Sounds