Noel Gallagher says his younger self would have “knifed him in the bollocks” for collaborating with Damon Albarn

Noel Gallagher has explained that his younger self wouldn’t be too happy about his collaboration with Blur frontman and former Britpop rival Damon Albarn.

The former Oasis member reflected on his time working with Albarn in 2017 in a new interview with The Big Issue (via Music-News.COM).

The team-up in question was when Gallagher contributed backing vocals to Gorillaz‘s track ‘We Got The Power’, which appears on the band’s 2017 album ‘Humanz’. “What would my younger self think of me working with Damon Albarn,” he pondered.

Advertisement

“It would depend entirely on what side of the bed I got out of on that day,” he added. “If you caught me on a good day I’d be like, yeah, I could see that happening… On a bad day, I’d fucking knife myself in the bollocks.”

Both Blur and Oasis were leading names in the Britpop scene and shared a chart rivalry throughout the 1990s, where they continuously battled each other for the top spot with their respective releases.

Elsewhere in the interview, the High Flying Birds frontman also confessed that if he could go back in time, he’d love to re-experience the time he met David Bowie as he has “no recollections whatsoever” of what happened the first time around.

“I went to see David Bowie and Morrissey at Wembley Arena in the 90s,” Gallagher recalled. “I was high and pissed. Then, before Bowie came on, somebody came up to me and said, would you like to come and meet David? [So] I was taken to see David Bowie in his dressing room.”

He continued, explaining how he remembers the moment he met the pop icon: “I have no recollection of it whatsoever… I remember walking in and he was putting on make-up in a mirror and that’s it. He’s up there with John Lennon for me and I have no idea what we said when I met him.

Advertisement

“If I could go back I would appreciate it so much more. I’d tell him what he meant to me growing up and how much he means to me now, and I’d tell him, ‘I’m gonna rip you off to fuck when you’re dead, you know.”

In other Noel Gallagher news, last month the musician released his rousing new single ‘Council Skies’. The track is the fourth to be taken from his forthcoming album with High Flying Birds, following ‘Dead To The World’, ‘Easy Now’ and ‘Pretty Boy’.

He also announced a 2023 UK arena tour in support of the upcoming album, ‘Council Skies’, which will kick off in Hull on August 30. The LP is due out on June 2 via Sour Mash (pre-order/pre-save here).

Elsewhere, the guitarist and songwriter also confirmed that a 30th-anniversary edition of Oasis’ debut ‘Definitely Maybe’ will be arriving in 2024, containing a variety of previously unreleased material recorded at the time.

In Blur news, last week (May 18), the band announced their new album ‘The Ballad Of Darren’, and shared the lead single ‘The Narcissist’. The Britpop group also played an intimate warm-up show in their hometown of Colchester on Friday (May 19) ahead of their two huge concerts at Wembley Stadium.