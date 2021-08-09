Noel Gallagher says Liam exaggerated his hell-raiser status: “He’s a bit of a charlatan”

Noel Gallagher has downplayed his brother Liam‘s status as a legendary hellraiser, branding him a “charlatan”.

Noel, who was known for his hard-living lifestyle during the height of Oasis‘ fame, says his brother’s role in their partying antics was somewhat exaggerated.

Speaking during the first night of his Radio X residency, Noel singled out Liam when co-host Matt Morgan asked him to divulge someone who is “seen as a hell-raiser publicly that isn’t”.

“Our kid. He’s a bit of a charlatan. Who else? There’s a lot actually,” said Noel.

“A lot of them in the game can’t walk it like they talk it. It’s usually those with the big mouths.”

In contrast, Noel singled out Doctor Who star Matt Smith as an unlikely caner.

“Matt Smith can hold his own. He does tend to boot furniture over, he turns at about 3am or 4am in the morning,” said Noel.

“He does. He’s been round my house a couple of times, and he supports Blackburn Rovers, right? And a couple of times, he’s kind of just does that thing where he’ll drift off and then go “ROVERS!” and like kick a chair or summat.

“I was about to have a word with him a couple of times, like ‘Mate, kick the chair again, and you know, we’re gonna have to work this out’.”

“Oh he’s turned furniture over in my house. Yeah, yeah, yeah. I mean, not in a violent way, but kind of, you know, a bit of comedy,” he added.

“But he can hold his own. Matthew McConaughey is one of the most far out people I’ve ever met. Very, very funny man. Bono – he can put a shift in, no messing. He’s Irish.”

Last month Gallagher also praised his all-female backing singers in the High Flying Birds, saying that their vocals have changed his approach to songwriting.