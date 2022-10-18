Noel Gallagher says “no point” in Oasis reforming as band sells “as many records now” than when together

Noel Gallagher has said there’s “no point” in an Oasis reunion because the band still sell “as many records now” than they did when they were together.

The singer-songwriter, who plays in his own group High Flying Birds, was speaking in a new interview when he was asked whether fans can ever expect to see Oasis reform.

“Er, would you go on holiday with your ex-missus?” Gallagher quipped to the hosts of Pub Talk this week.

Advertisement

“As funny as this sounds,” he continued, “Oasis sell as many records now per year as we did when we were together. We’re as popular now in the eyes of the people as we ever were. And I’m happy with it.

Joining Alan and Ray in the pub this week is guitar hero Noel Gallagher. Founder of one of the greatest bands of all time and writer of their most iconic songs; the former Oasis man pops in to talk music, football and the true meaning of Wonderwall. pic.twitter.com/iCacQoM7nM — Pub Talk (@PubTalkMola) October 17, 2022

Noel Gallagher on if Oasis will ever get back together pic.twitter.com/RkXYzJAGzt — Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) October 17, 2022

“If we got back together there would be a circus – and there’s no point. Just leave it as it is. I’m happy. He’s [Liam Gallagher] doing his thing. He’s still selling out Knebworth. It’s like, mate, good luck to you, do you know what I mean?”

Oasis’ debut album ‘Definitely Maybe‘ became the fastest selling debut album of all time in the UK when it was released in 1994. Its 1995 follow-up ‘(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?‘ was second only to Michael Jackson’s ‘Bad’ in being the fastest selling album in British history. To date, the band have sold more than 70 million albums worldwide.

Earlier this year former Oasis singer and brother to Noel, Liam, said that Oasis “should never have split up,” and that he would “love” the iconic band to get back together.

Advertisement

Ever since the band’s breakup in 2009 rumours have periodically risen about a potential reunion despite Liam and brother Noel not being on speaking terms.

In an interview with The Times in February, Liam once again stated his desire for the band to get back together. “If it happens, it happens. But I’m quite happy doing [my solo career]. We should never have split up, but we did, and this is where we’re at.”

Elsewhere in the interview Liam discussed how he sees Noel as “a different person” since they last spoke, and “like he’s been abducted”.

Meanwhile, Blur‘s Graham Coxon said earlier this month that he’d be up for trying to get Oasis back together.

Speaking to The Evening Standard, the guitarist was asked about a potential reunion with his own band and a tour next year before addressing Oasis.

He said that he was excited about the prospect of Pulp getting back together and he’d be happy to see Oasis reunite. “That would be fun [seeing Pulp return]. Just need Oasis to do it. Knock those brothers’ heads together.”

When asked if he’d be happy to be the one that gets the band back together, he added: “Yes any day. I’d do that. I’d have a chat with them.”

Oasis and Blur were famously involved in a Britpop chart battle during the ’90s, but Noel and Damon Albarn have since become friends.

In other news, Liam has announced a new documentary based around his huge Knebworth shows this summer, called Knebworth 22.