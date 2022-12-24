Noel Gallagher shares clip of Abbey Road string sessions for new song

Noel Gallagher has shared a clip of string sessions for a new song, recorded at the legendary Abbey Road studios – check it out below.

The star’s High Flying Birds are set to release a new album in 2023 and shared the first single from it in ‘Pretty Boy’ – featuring Johnny Marr on guitar – in October.

Posted on Gallagher’s Twitter, the video shows a group of string players playing a melody to an unknown song, while a conductor stands in the middle of the room. The video was filmed by Gallagher himself and was shared with the caption: “INGUT. String Session. Abbey Rd (April 28th, 2022). 1st run through. Filmed by NG.”

In the replies, some fans are trying to decipher what “INGUT” could refer to. “I Never Gave Up Trying?” one fan asked. “Sounds like John Barry meets The Sherman Brothers for a Macchiato in Starbucks.”

“What is INGUT?!” another asked, simply.

In November, Gallagher gave more details about when his next album would be released while discussing his football team, Manchester City, in an interview with an Italian radio station. “The team is doing good, we’re having a good season,” he said. “Hopefully we will be in Istanbul [for the Champions League final] around when my new album is out next May, so that would be good.”

He added: “I can’t say what the album is called yet, though.”

Gallagher has previously explained that the next High Flying Birds album would have a largely “orchestral” sound. “The whole album has got a vibe,” he said. “There’s 10 songs and six of them have got strings […] When I was writing these [new] songs, I just heard strings and choirs.”