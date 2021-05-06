Noel Gallagher shares new video starring Matt Smith for ‘We’re On Our Way Now’

Noel Gallagher has shared the official video for his latest single ‘We’re On Our Way Now’, starring actor Matt Smith – watch below.

The song will feature on Gallagher’s forthcoming ‘Best Of’ album ‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’, which celebrates the 10th anniversary of his band the High Flying Birds.

With a nod to French New Wave cinema, the vintage black-and-white visuals focus on the relationship of a love-struck couple (portrayed by Doctor Who actor Smith and actor/model Gala Gordon).

The video also features a brief appearance from Gallagher, who meets Smith’s character in a quiet bar along with two other friends. At the end of the clip, we see Smith and Gordon driving around the streets of London in a classic car.

Explaining the meaning behind ‘We’re On Our Way Now’, Gallagher said: “It’s a song about not getting to say goodbye and the frustration of things left unsaid.”

Smith commented: “Doing a music video with the greatest songwriter me and my mates have ever seen, bar none – it’s a decent day at the office. I thank you NG.”

Dan Cadan, who directed the visuals alongside Jonathan Mowatt, explained that the pair had been inspired by the French crime film A Bout De Souffle (aka Breathless).

“Renowned for rejecting convention and tradition, French New Wave cinema has a timeless aesthetic that boldly favours experimentation and an iconoclastic spirit. NG embodies all of the above, so it’s the perfect fit,” Caden said.

‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’ will arrive on June 11 via Sour Mash, with a special edition coming the following day (June 12) as part of Record Store Day 2021‘s first drop.

Noel Gallagher was announced as the official ambassador for this year’s RSD earlier this week. “Record shops were really important when I was growing up,” he said. “It’s something that’s in my DNA.”